Judicial probe marked in gangster encounter case

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, December 21

A three-member medical panel today conducted the post-mortem examination of alleged gangster Amritpal Singh, alias Amri, who was shot dead in an encounter with the police in Jandiala Guru area on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, highly placed police sources said a judicial probe had also been marked. The autopsy was conducted in presence of a judge. He also recorded statements of Amri’s family members and cops who were part of the encounter, it is learnt.

Amri was booked by the police on charges of attempt to murder besides other relevant sections of the IPC, the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

Amri was shot dead by the police when he allegedly tried to flee after firing at a police team leaving one cop injured near Dharad village canal. Amri was already wanted by the police in four murder cases and an attempt to murder case. He was arrested by the police on Tuesday. Yesterday, a police team had taken him near Dharad village canal for the recovery of contraband which he confessed to have hidden there.

The police claimed that along with 2 kg of heroin, Amri had hidden a 9 mm pistol near canal. He picked up the pistol and fired at the police team leaving one constable injured while another had a narrow escape after a bullet grazed through his turban. The cops claimed that Amri tried to flee after shooting at the team. So, the police team acted in self-defence.

Requesting anonymity, a senior police official said Amri was an associate of notorious gangster-turned-cross-border smuggler Happy Jatt. He was part of the racket through which extortion calls were made to a number of people including doctors, property dealers and traders.

Recently, Dr Chandan Chopra of Tarn Taran had lodged a complaint with the police that Happy Jatt had demanded an extortion of Rs 2 crore from him. The official said many of the victims did not approach the police due to fear.

