Justice at last, says family of fake encounter victim

Tarn Taran, October 27

The family of Harbans Singh who was killed by the Tarn Taran Sadar police in 1993 in a fake encounter has expressed its satisfaction over two of the accused policemen being held guilty by a lower court of the CBI, SAS Nagar, Mohali, The verdict was declared on Thursday.

The two policemen who had been declared accused of the killing are Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh.

The other two policemen accused were then SHO Puran Singh and ASI Jagir Singh who died during the trial. The punishment is to be awarded on November 2 by the CBI court.

The victim, Harbans Singh, son of Milkha Singh, a resident of Uboke (Patti) village was shot dead in a fake encounter by the local city police in 1993.

Paramjit Singh and Charanjit Singh, brothers of the deceased, and Sukhwinder Singh Uboke, Sarpanch of the village, said here on Thursday that Harbans Singh who was 26 years old at that time was brought on a production warrant from Central Jail, Amritsar.

Harbans Singh along with another unknown person was killed in a fake encounter near Sheron village and the bodies were cremated, being declared unclaimed at the Tarn Taran cremation ground.

Parkash Kaur, mother of Harbans Singh and Paramjit Singh, his brother, had pursued the case by filling a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court with the assistance of Human Rights Organisation (Khalra) and an inquiry was conducted by the CBI.

On the basis of the CBI report, SHO Puran Singh, ASI Jagir Singh, Shamsher Singh and Jagtar Singh were named as accused in the killing of Harbans Singh.

During the court proceedings, lawyers from the Punjab and Haryana High Court had given their free services to the family to pursue the case.

The family of the deceased Harbans Singh expressed their full confidence in the judiciary and said they were hopeful of getting justice some day. Parkash Kaur, mother of the deceased, died three years back.

