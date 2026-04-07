Justice for Randhawa campaign picks up global momentum

Days after the shocking suicide of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, the demand for justice has gathered significant momentum internationally, with strong support pouring in from Punjabi diaspora communities in Canada, USA and Australia.

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A series of memorial meetings, candlelight vigils and community gatherings were organised in various cities, drawing hundreds of participants. A major memorial event held at Empire Banquet Hall in Surrey recently attracted over 300 attendees, including prominent political figures such as MPs Sukh Dhaliwal, Randeep Sarai, Gurbux Saini and MLA Mandeep Dhaliwal, besides Bilal Cheema and Gagandeep Nahal.

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The event was organised by members of the Khalsa alumni network, including Surinder Singh Mahal, Narinder Tur and Barinder Dhillon, with strong support from the Khalsa College Amritsar Global Alumni Association. Speakers recalled Randhawa as an honest and upright officer and unanimously called for a fair and transparent investigation into his death.

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The North America PAU Alumni Association organised a community vigil at Brampton City Hall on March 29, where attendees paid tributes and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family. Organisers said a formal representation was being prepared to be sent to the Punjab Governor, urging an impartial probe.

Community leaders and activists have highlighted allegations that Randhawa took the extreme step following alleged physical assault and humiliation by former Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, his father and personal assistant. The incident sparked widespread outrage and demands for accountability. The shocking incident triggered a political storm in Punjab, with several leaders visiting the grieving family and assuring all possible assistance.

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Following sustained pressure, Bhullar was arrested, while his father Sukhdev Singh Bhullar and personal assistant Dilbagh Singh remain at large.

Meanwhile, another gathering at the Brisbane Sikh Temple in Australia echoed similar sentiments, underlining the growing global concern over the case. Participants emphasized that “silence is no longer an option” and urged the authorities concerned to ensure swift justice.