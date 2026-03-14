Justice Rohit Kapoor inspects courts in Amritsar, Baba Bakala

Justice Rohit Kapoor, judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and Administrative Judge for Sessions Division, Amritsar, conducted the annual inspection of courts in Amritsar and Baba Bakala Sahib on Friday.

Advertisement

During the visit, he reviewed the functioning of courts, judicial infrastructure, case management systems and overall administrative arrangements. He interacted with judicial officers and court staff and stressed on the importance of timely disposal of cases while maintaining high standards of judicial work to ensure effective delivery of justice to the public.

Advertisement

District and Sessions Judge Jatinder Kaur, Additional District and Sessions Judge Baljinder Singh, Chief Judicial Magistrate Supreet Kaur, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Parminder Kaur Bains and Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Amardeep Singh Bains were also present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Justice Kapoor also met members of the Amritsar Bar Association and held discussions regarding issues related to the functioning of courts and matters concerning the legal fraternity. He also interacted with litigants and members of the general public and assured them that their grievances would be addressed in accordance with the law.

The High Court judge also reviewed preparations for the upcoming National Lok Adalat scheduled for March 14 and directed judicial officers to ensure maximum disposal of cases through amicable settlements for the benefit of litigants.

Advertisement

During his visit to Baba Bakala Sahib, Justice Kapoor also inaugurated the E-Mulakat facility, which will allow inmates to interact with their counsels through a digital platform, thereby improving communication between prisoners and their legal representatives and strengthening access to justice.