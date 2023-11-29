Juvenile among two held with illegal weapon

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 28

City police have arrested two persons including a juvenile for possession of a country-made pistol and three live cartridges. A case in this regard has been registered by the CIA staff police.

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Nirvail Singh said the police arrested Vishal, son of Daniel, a resident of Nangli village and a juvenile and seized a .315 bore pistol and three bullets. A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered at Ranjit Avenue police station.

Nirvail Singh said the accused were presented in a local court here today. They were sent to police custody. He said that the criminal links of those arrested would be investigated during the police remand.

Police officials stated that they would investigate from where had the accused procured the illegal weapons and to whom were they going to supply them.

Police have also seized the scooter on which they were travelling at the time of being apprehended. Police officials said that Vishal already has a case registered against him under Sections 22, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act at Lahori Gate police station.