Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Amritsar, May 12
A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Sultanwind police for allegedly possessing 255 grams of heroin. Besides, Rs 300 drug money was also recovered from him, said the police. Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, Station House Officer, Sultanwind police station, said the suspect was arrested by a police patrolling party in the Vallah area here.
In another incident, the Chheharta police have arrested Avtar Singh, alias Laddu, a resident of Guru Nanakpura, and recovered 183 intoxicant tablets and an amount of Rs 3,150 from his possession.
Separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against the two suspects at the respective police stations and further investigations initiated in this connection.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 4: Over 10 per cent polling recorded in first 2 hours
Voting is also under way in all 175 Assembly seats in Andhra...
4 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat via email
Students and staff members have been evacuated
Khalistan problem is only in Canada, maybe a little bit in US, but not in India, Bharat Barai attacks Canadian PM Trudeau
Prominent Indian-American says misinformation, false narrati...
Haryana man arrested from Kolkata in Delhi car showroom shooting case
Mohit Ridhau, 28, is apprehended in a joint operation by the...
Vikramaditya fires fresh salvo at poll rival Kangana; says talk vision, abusing or getting into my personal space will not help Mandi; watch video
Congress leader warns Ranaut not to cross her 'limits by get...