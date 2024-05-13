Juvenile among two nabbed with heroin, tablets

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 12

A 17-year-old boy was arrested by the Sultanwind police for allegedly possessing 255 grams of heroin. Besides, Rs 300 drug money was also recovered from him, said the police. Sub-inspector Jasbir Singh, Station House Officer, Sultanwind police station, said the suspect was arrested by a police patrolling party in the Vallah area here.

In another incident, the Chheharta police have arrested Avtar Singh, alias Laddu, a resident of Guru Nanakpura, and recovered 183 intoxicant tablets and an amount of Rs 3,150 from his possession.

Separate cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act were registered against the two suspects at the respective police stations and further investigations initiated in this connection.

