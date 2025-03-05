DT
PT
Home / Amritsar / Juvenile arrested with illegal weapon

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:09 AM Mar 05, 2025 IST
The Chabal police arrested a juvenile, a resident of a village in Amritsar district, with an illegal weapon from Panjwar village here on Sunday.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Ram Singh, who was heading a police party, said here on Monday that the cops were on routine patrol when they got suspicious of the movement of the juvenile at Panjwar village on the Chabal-Khemkaran road. The police signalled to stop him and on searching him, they recovered one country-made pistol with a cartridge from his possession.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ram Singh said during his preliminary interrogation, the suspect said he was in the area to sell the illegal weapon.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against him by the police.

