Kabaddi, kho-kho meets dominate Day 2 of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ in Amritsar district

Competitions in 38 sports, one exhibition sport — tennis-ball cricket — and four para-sports are being organised at the block, district and state levels in nine age categories.

This was disclosed on the second day of the block-level competitions of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ Season-4 during a meeting with officials of the district administration, sports organisations and Aam Aadmi Party sports coordinators at the District Administrative Complex here on Wednesday.

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Amritsar South MLA Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar, flanked by Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh, said the first edition of ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’ was launched by the Mann Government in 2022.

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He said the games had attracted up to five lakh sportspersons in previous editions, while the government had set a target of 10 lakh participants this year.

Separate competitions are being held for boys and girls. Prize money of more than Rs 12 crore will be distributed among the winners, besides grading certificates.

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This year, players in nine age categories — under 14, under 17, under 21, 21-30 years, 31-40 years, 41-50 years, 51-60 years, 61-70 years and above 70 years — are participating in the games.

Block-level competitions are currently under way and will conclude on September 18. Seven sports are being conducted at this level: athletics, kho-kho, kabaddi (national style), kabaddi (circle style), football, volleyball (smashing) and volleyball (shooting).

District-level competitions will be held from September 20 to 30. Besides the winners of the seven block-level sports, 21 additional sports will be conducted at this stage, taking the total number of sports at the district level to 28.

The 21 additional sports are handball, softball, judo, gatka, kickboxing, hockey, netball, badminton, basketball, powerlifting, lawn tennis, wrestling, swimming, boxing, table tennis, weightlifting, chess, shooting, fencing, roller skating and archery.

Dr Nijjar said state-level competitions would be held from October 10 to November 23. Besides the winners of the 28 district-level sports, 10 additional sports will be introduced at the state level, taking the total to 38.

The 10 additional sports are gymnastics, rowing, kayaking-canoeing, wushu, rugby, cycling, equestrian, taekwondo, baseball and karate.

Competitions in four para-sports will be held from November 25 to 28. These are para powerlifting, para badminton, wheelchair basketball and para athletics.

Dr Nijjar appealed to youth and sportspersons to register for the games and participate in the competitions in large numbers. He said winners would receive cash prizes and certificates and would also be eligible for sports quota benefits under the Punjab Government’s policy.

Earlier, during the district-level meeting, MLA Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh directed Sports Department officials to ensure registration of the maximum possible number of sportspersons for the games.

They also appealed to representatives of sports organisations and Aam Aadmi Party sports coordinators to actively participate in the games and encourage more young people to take part.

SDM Amritsar-2 Gurminder Singh, SDM Ajnala Charumita, SDM Majitha Rajnish Arora and District Sports Officer Gurpreet Singh, besides representatives of various sports organisations and Aam Aadmi Party sports coordinators, were also present at the meeting.