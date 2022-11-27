Kabaddi player dies mysteriously

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 26

National level Kabaddi player Veerpal Kaur (25), a resident of Jaura village, died on Saturday. She was under mental stress as her aunt (mother’s sister), son and daughter questioned her character some days back.

Veerpal Kaur had reportedly consumed an insecticide on November 17 at her home. She was admitted in a serious condition to a private hospital in Rasulpur village but was later referred to a private hospital in Amritsar where she breathed her last on Saturday.

Following a complaint by Sukhwinder Kaur, mother of the deceased, the Sarhali police registered a case against Manjinder Kaur (Sukhwinder Kaur’s sister), her daughter Gagandeep Kaur and Gurlal Singh, her son.

The post-mortem was conducted at the local Civil Hospital. The IO said the accused were absconding.