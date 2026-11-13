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Home / Amritsar / Kabaddi star Amba joins Waris Punjab De ahead of elections in Punjab

Kabaddi star Amba joins Waris Punjab De ahead of elections in Punjab

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:23 AM Nov 13, 2026 IST
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International kabaddi player Amritpal Singh Amba Sursingh with Akali Dal Waris Punjab De leaders in Amritsar.
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International kabaddi player Amritpal Singh Amba Sursingh joined the Akali Dal Waris Punjab De along with his supporters here today.

Ranjit Singh Rana Wanjh and several other supporters also joined the party with Amba.

Amritpal Singh Amba said he joined the party after being influenced by its policies and commitment towards Punjab’s interests. He assured the leadership that he would discharge any assigned responsibility with dedication and sincerity.

His supporters also pledged to work for strengthening the party and taking its message to people across the state.

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Welcoming the new entrants, party leaders said the association of sportspersons and youth with the organisation reflected growing support for its policies. the party was committed to raising issues concerning Punjab’s rights, Punjabi identity, the future of youth, drug abuse, protection of the state’s river waters and justice.

Amarjit Singh Wanchiri senior party leader said WPD’s objective was not merely to attain political power but to raise a strong voice on issues concerning Punjab. They also claimed that an increasing number of young people were showing interest in the organisation.

Several other party leaders, including advocate Harjot Singh Mann, Amandeep Singh Daduana, president of the Amritsar urban unit, Chamkaur Singh, Shamsher Singh Padhri, Daya Singh, Narinder Singh Kalsian, Pargat Singh Mirankot and Mahinderpal Singh Tung, were present on the occasion.

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