Kairon market parking project yet to see light of day

Amritsar, May 11

The Kairon market multi-level automated parking has become a saga of delays, jumping deadlines one after another. The project has been keenly awaited by people to resolve parking woes in commercial pockets situated in the vicinity of the Golden Temple.

Among the two proposed parking projects at the Kairon market and the Machhi Mandi, Amritsar Smart City Limited (ASCL) had commenced working on the former in 2017. However, paperwork such as tendering, re-tendering, lockdown and several other reasons delayed the project for nearly six years. Hence, it is obvious that its cost has escalated several times. From an initial cost of Rs 18 crore, its fresh cost is pegged at Rs 53 crore.

Now, its civil work is expected to begin from this month as its work order was issued about a month ago.

Situated between the Hall Bazaar and Katra Jaimal Singh, the parking lot would offer a major relief to shopkeepers and their employees.

Ramesh Kundra, a store owner, said a majority of the store owners joined their stores in the morning and returned to their houses in the evening.

“Their vehicles remain parked on the roadside throughout the day. Similar is the tale of a large number of their employees,” he said.

For these sections, the parking lot would offer a safe venue to park their vehicles, thereby reducing the congestion on both Hall Bazaar and Katra Jaimal Singh. Both stretches are one-way. The former serves to facilitate the transportation of the tourists to the Golden Temple and return by the latter.

Surinder Singh, a trader, said at present parking emerged as the biggest trouble on these two roads. Since floating population also comes on vehicles, 50 per cent of both roads remain under the vehicles. Despite traffic police employing measures such as marking of parking area by the yellow line, these have not elicited the desired results.

