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Home / Amritsar / Kairon Market parking to be completed by Dec 15, says minister Bains

Kairon Market parking to be completed by Dec 15, says minister Bains

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:45 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. File photo
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Local Bodies Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday told the Assembly that the construction of the multi-storey parking facility at the city’s Kairon Market would be completed by December 15, failing which strict action would be taken against the officials concerned.

The minister was replying to a query raised by Amritsar Central MLA Ajay Gupta during Question Hour.

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Underlining the importance of the project, the MLA said the parking facility was located in a key commercial market with connectivity to the Golden Temple. He said the project was initiated in April 2023 and was scheduled to be completed within 21 months.

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The MLA asked the minister whether action would be taken against the contractor or municipal officials if the project was not completed by December 15.

Responding to the query, Bains said the project would be dedicated to the public by December 15. He added that he would personally review the progress of the project every week. Bains said strict action would be taken against the officials concerned if they failed to meet the December 15 deadline.

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