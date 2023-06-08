Kairon resident duped of Rs 76K

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 7

A Kairon village resident has lost Rs 76,644 fraudulently transferred from his bank account. The complainant Ranbir Singh has reported that he has an account at SBI, Jandoke Sarhali branch. Ranbir said he had been receiving calls from different mobile numbers and assured of big profit by the alleged fraudusters. The cybercrime wing of the police during investigation found that the money was transferred in the account of six persons. Sub-inspector Naresh Kumar, in-charge, police post Kairon, said that the accused had been booked under Section 420 of the IPC. The police had initiated further proceeding to locate the accused.

In another incident, an amount of Rs 1 lakh was transferred from the account of Amandeep Singh, a resident of Patti, to another account on March 17, 2023.