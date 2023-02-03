Kalha village takes small steps for harmony in nature

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 2

Bharat Gian Vigian Samiti organised a function in Kallha village to mark the International Wetlands Day.

Dr Shyam Sunder Deepti, state president of the Samiti, cautioned people against causing damage to the environment and preserving wetlands.

Dr Gursimrat Pal Kaur, sarpanch of the village, said with the assistance of local residents, waste water was being used after treatment. A mini-lake had also been constructed in the village which has become an amusement spot.

Various contests including poster-making were held and the winner awarded prizes.

Parminder Singh, principal, Government Senior Secondary School, while presenting a vote of thanks, called upon students to plant saplings to save environment.