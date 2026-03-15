Kanchanpreet appointed SAD halqa in-charge of Tarn Taran

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has appointed Kanchanpreet Kaur as the halqa in-charge of Tarn Taran Assembly constituency. SAD president Sukhbir Badal shared this information on his X account today. Kanchanpreet is the daughter of Principal Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa, who had unsuccessfully contested as the party candidate for the November 2025 by-election of Tarn Taran Assembly constituency.

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Kanchanpreet is already running the party’s affairs in the area. She played an active role in her mother’s election campaign during the Tarn Taran by-election. Five cases were registered against her by the Tarn Taran City and Chabal police stations, under which she was arrested at night in a case. This was taken seriously by the Punjab and Haryana High Court and she was released at 4 am after the Tarn Taran court heard the case overnight. Sources said Kanchanpreet had the ability to present her views in a clear manner. No party leader has come forward to oppose Kanchanpreet, who is already running political activities from the Assembly constituency.

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Kanchanpreet’s father was a soldier who left the Army barracks in protest of the 1984 Operation Blue Star massacre.