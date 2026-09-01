Kapurthala MC launches cleanliness drive, urges residents to check mosquito breeding

The Kapurthala Municipal Corporation has launched a special cleanliness drive across the city with a focus on improving sanitation and maintaining clean surroundings. The campaign was carried out under the guidance of Municipal Corporation Commissioner Anupam Kaler and the leadership of Health Branch CSO Jagdeep Singh, CSI Hitesh Kumar and Sanitary Inspector Rajesh Kumar.

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As part of the campaign, special cleaning operations were undertaken at various points near the Mehtabgarh locality school, where sanitation workers cleared waste and cleaned the surrounding areas.

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The Municipal Corporation Commissioner also appealed to city residents to pay special attention to cleanliness inside and around their homes. Residents were advised to hand over household waste only to the Municipal Corporation’s door-to-door garbage collection workers, ensuring that wet waste is collected and disposed of properly.

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The Commissioner further urged residents to take preventive measures against dengue and malaria, particularly by ensuring that stagnant water does not accumulate in places such as refrigerator trays, coolers, flower pots, discarded tyres, utensils and other containers. Such stagnant water can become breeding grounds for mosquitoes.

Residents were also advised to wear full-sleeved clothing as an additional precaution against mosquito-borne diseases. The Municipal Corporation appealed for active public cooperation, stressing that maintaining cleanliness around homes and preventing water stagnation are essential for keeping the city healthy and reducing the risk of seasonal vector-borne diseases.