Kar sewa begins at Darshani Deori of Golden Temple

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 5

The SGPC initiated kar sewa for the conservation of minakari at the Golden Temple’s Darshani Deori here today. Artisans from Rajasthan have been engaged for the restoration and conservation work.

The work began after offering ardas. Akal Takht Jathedar Raghbir Singh, SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, additional chief granthi Amarjit Singh and others were present on the occasion. The kar sewa work was handed over to Pradeep Singh Bore Wala. He said the restoration work of Darshani Deori would not change its original colour and design in any way.

