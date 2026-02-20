Karan Bath’s aide Azad Singh arrested in Rs 30 lakh extortion case in Amritsar

The Amritsar Rural police have arrested Azad Singh, a ground-level operative of foreign-based gangster Karan Bath, in connection with a Rs 30 lakh extortion case registered at the Jandiala Guru police station under Sections 308(4), 351(2) and 111 of the BNS. Singh, a resident of Butari village, was using his gangster connections to pressure people, allegedly to support his interest in contesting the Punjab Youth Congress election from Baba Bakala Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

The case was registered following a complaint by Deepak Julka, who received threatening WhatsApp calls and messages from foreign numbers demanding Rs 30 lakh as extortion money. The callers claimed to be accomplices of notorious gangsters Keshav Shivala, Satta Naushehra, and Karan Bath.

Advertisement

SSP Amritsar Rural Sohail Qasim Mir stated that the police carried out a detailed probe using technical analysis and human intelligence inputs, leading to Singh’s arrest. He was earlier booked in a kidnapping and theft case registered at the Dhilwan police station in Kapurthala.

Advertisement

A mobile phone has been seized, and further investigation is underway.