DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Karan Bath’s aide Azad Singh arrested in Rs 30 lakh extortion case in Amritsar

Karan Bath’s aide Azad Singh arrested in Rs 30 lakh extortion case in Amritsar

Singh was using his gangster connections to pressure people, allegedly to support his interest in contesting the Punjab Youth Congress election from Baba Bakala Assembly constituency

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:07 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Amritsar Rural police have arrested Azad Singh, a ground-level operative of foreign-based gangster Karan Bath, in connection with a Rs 30 lakh extortion case registered at the Jandiala Guru police station under Sections 308(4), 351(2) and 111 of the BNS. Singh, a resident of Butari village, was using his gangster connections to pressure people, allegedly to support his interest in contesting the Punjab Youth Congress election from Baba Bakala Assembly constituency.

Advertisement

The case was registered following a complaint by Deepak Julka, who received threatening WhatsApp calls and messages from foreign numbers demanding Rs 30 lakh as extortion money. The callers claimed to be accomplices of notorious gangsters Keshav Shivala, Satta Naushehra, and Karan Bath.

Advertisement

SSP Amritsar Rural Sohail Qasim Mir stated that the police carried out a detailed probe using technical analysis and human intelligence inputs, leading to Singh’s arrest. He was earlier booked in a kidnapping and theft case registered at the Dhilwan police station in Kapurthala.

Advertisement

A mobile phone has been seized, and further investigation is underway.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts