Karan Verma is CII Amritsar chief

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 23

The CII, Amritsar Zone, unanimously elected Karan Verma, Director, AAR VEE Traders and Sanjay Maheshwari, as its chairman and vice-chairman, respectively, in its annual session 2021-2022.

Outgoing chairman Rajiv Sajdeh, Proprietor, Tex & Twist, handed over the chairmanship of the zone to Karan.

Sajdeh, said, “With the pandemic and the restrictions now waning, the need of the hour is to step up and enhance the coordination between the industry and local administration which can help accelerate the growth momentum of Amritsar and realise its potential.” —