Kataruchak: A blend of tradition, modernity

Kataruchak village tops the chart when it comes to preserving traditional culture and embracing modern development.

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The hamlet branches off the Gurdaspur-Pathankot National Highway and is located in Pathankot district. It is barely 1.5km from the highway.

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This is the native village of local MLA and Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak. His wife Urmila Devi is the village sarpanch. So much so, the post of the village headman has remained within the minister’s family for the past three decades.

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With new link roads boosting connectivity and raising education standards, the rural settlement is transforming into a self-sustaining hub of opportunity, proving that progress can elevate the standard of living without destroying the village’s natural charm.

Cottage industries have also risen in the area, giving locals the chance to explore various employment opportunities.

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Pawan Kumar Fauji, chairman of the Gharota block samiti, pays a visit to people early in the morning, listens to their grievances and takes those up with the Cabinet minister. He ensures that no problem remains unheard and that the development work is not delayed.

Kataruchak is part of the Assembly seat of Bhoa. The seat used to be considered one of the most backward areas of Punjab until development initiatives by the minister changed its face.

The cost of new roads and bridges was estimated at Rs 400 crore.

Also, the literacy rate of the village is the highest among all hamlets of Bhoa. Until a few years ago, people of the village did not have potable water. They were heavily dependent on RO plants and expensive submersible pumps. However, after joining as a Cabinet minister in 2022, the first file to be cleared by him pertained to the establishing of a water supply tank, providing piped drinking water.

Panchayat member Hem Raj said, “Everyone has the right to have access to potable drinking water. The government has ensured that this basic need of the people has been met and now economically backward and vulnerable groups are not deprived of the basic need. Earlier, the quality of water was so bad that nobody could drink it. Ever since the water supply tank has been constructed, we have access to quality water.”

Minister Kataruchak said: “I feel happy when doctors tell me that the rate of water-borne diseases has fallen sharply.”

“Though the village has a middle school, my focus is on setting up a primary school. The state government has already allocated funds for the purpose. Providing quality education to village children requires overcoming barriers like distance, resource constraints and dropout rates. I am working on all these aspects,” he said.

The most visible sign of development in Kataruchak village is the replacement of dirty tracks with all-weather roads. These metallic roads connect remote areas with urban areas, reducing travel time and enabling farmers to transport perishable goods like fresh vegetables, milk and seasonal fruits quickly and efficiently. Apart from better roads, reliable electricity and better connectivity have bridged the gap between rural and urban living. The village now has access to high-speed internet.

Neha Kumari, member of the panchayat, said, “Agriculture remains the mainstay of the village’s economy. Modern farm techniques, organic practices, and technology-driven crop management have significantly increased agricultural yields and profitability.”

A stadium is also coming up near the minister’s residence. “This will ensure children have access to outdoor activities,” she added.

The minister said traditional festivals are still celebrated with enthusiasm and that the strong sense of community support continues to thrive.