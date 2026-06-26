DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Kataruchak holds third ‘Lok-Milni’ in 2 days

Kataruchak holds third ‘Lok-Milni’ in 2 days

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Bhoa (Pathankot), Updated At : 01:31 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bhoa MLA Lal Chand Kataruchak resolves grievances during a ‘Lok-Milni' at Begowal village.
Advertisement

The AAP leadership has ordered ministers, MLAs and halqa in-charges not to leave their respective assembly segments for the next two months and organise public outreach programmes, also called ‘Lok-Milnis’, with the help of the district administration.

Advertisement

Cabinet Minister and Bhoa MLA Lal Chand Kataruchak held his third ‘Lok-Milni’ in the last two days to ensure that the grievances of people of his area are resolved. He held programmes in Begowal, Taragarh, Gajju Jagir, Manwal, Muthi and Janial villages here on Thursday.

Advertisement

SAD leaders claimed that the AAP government was just copying the ‘Sangat-Darshan’ programmes started by former Parkash Singh Badal. However, Kataruchak insisted that ‘Lok-Milnis’ were a new concept and unlike the ‘Sangat-Darshans’, these events had the ability to bridge the communication gap between the masses and the government.

Advertisement

The minister said, “Such events allow residents to voice their long-pending administrative issues and also resolve disputes, including those pertaining to agricultural land.” One of the main problems raised by residents was the delay on the part of the government in implementing the ‘Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna’ scheme under which the government provides Rs 1,000 to women from the general category and Rs 1,500 to SC women. Kataruchak assured residents that he will take up the issue with the state government. Kataruchak assured residents that he will take up the issue with the state government.

The minister said that the 10-lakh cashless insurance ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ scheme was proving to be a big hit among the masses. “All pre-existing ailments are fully covered from day one with no waiting periods. All costs for admission, consultations, diagnostic tests, ICU care, medicines and pre- and post-hospitalisation are covered under the scheme,” he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts