Kataruchak holds third ‘Lok-Milni’ in 2 days

The AAP leadership has ordered ministers, MLAs and halqa in-charges not to leave their respective assembly segments for the next two months and organise public outreach programmes, also called ‘Lok-Milnis’, with the help of the district administration.

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Cabinet Minister and Bhoa MLA Lal Chand Kataruchak held his third ‘Lok-Milni’ in the last two days to ensure that the grievances of people of his area are resolved. He held programmes in Begowal, Taragarh, Gajju Jagir, Manwal, Muthi and Janial villages here on Thursday.

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SAD leaders claimed that the AAP government was just copying the ‘Sangat-Darshan’ programmes started by former Parkash Singh Badal. However, Kataruchak insisted that ‘Lok-Milnis’ were a new concept and unlike the ‘Sangat-Darshans’, these events had the ability to bridge the communication gap between the masses and the government.

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The minister said, “Such events allow residents to voice their long-pending administrative issues and also resolve disputes, including those pertaining to agricultural land.” One of the main problems raised by residents was the delay on the part of the government in implementing the ‘Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satikar Yojna’ scheme under which the government provides Rs 1,000 to women from the general category and Rs 1,500 to SC women. Kataruchak assured residents that he will take up the issue with the state government. Kataruchak assured residents that he will take up the issue with the state government.

The minister said that the 10-lakh cashless insurance ‘Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna’ scheme was proving to be a big hit among the masses. “All pre-existing ailments are fully covered from day one with no waiting periods. All costs for admission, consultations, diagnostic tests, ICU care, medicines and pre- and post-hospitalisation are covered under the scheme,” he said.