DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Kataruchak reviews anti-drug campaign progress in Gurdaspur

Kataruchak reviews anti-drug campaign progress in Gurdaspur

article_Author
Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak addresses a meeting in Dinanagar on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak chaired the district-level meeting of the ‘Nasha Mukti Morcha’ to review the ground situation regarding drug use and efforts to combat the menace at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal, along with Dr Mehtab Singh and Aditya, SSPs of Gurdaspur and Batala, respectively, attended the three-hour-long deliberations held at the local SSM College.

Advertisement

Kataruchak said that he listened to the concerns and suggestions of several volunteers working in the inner areas of cities and villages where drugs are “easily” accessible.

Advertisement

The minister said, “The general feedback was that the police have succeeded in curbing the sale of heroin and other opioid-based substances to a large extent. However, there were some complaints that certain chemists in Gurdaspur and nearby towns were allegedly selling synthetic drugs to youngsters. I have directed the health authorities and police to remain more vigilant regarding such shops and identify them so that appropriate action can be taken.”

The ‘Nasha Mukti Morcha’ is an anti-drug movement launched to support ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’, the flagship anti-drug campaign of the Punjab government.

Advertisement

Kataruchak said that the initiative operates through village defence committees (VDCs) and street-level groups in urban areas. “Volunteers conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns, help in the rehabilitation of addicts and work to break drug supply networks. The Morcha functions through zonal and district-level coordinators, while volunteers coordinate with the police and civil administration. So far, I am satisfied with the results achieved,” he said.

In Gurdaspur district, the Morcha has identified several drug users and successfully motivated them to join de-addiction centres and begin a new life.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts