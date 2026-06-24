Kataruchak reviews anti-drug campaign progress in Gurdaspur

Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak chaired the district-level meeting of the ‘Nasha Mukti Morcha’ to review the ground situation regarding drug use and efforts to combat the menace at the grassroots level.

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Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Aditya Uppal, along with Dr Mehtab Singh and Aditya, SSPs of Gurdaspur and Batala, respectively, attended the three-hour-long deliberations held at the local SSM College.

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Kataruchak said that he listened to the concerns and suggestions of several volunteers working in the inner areas of cities and villages where drugs are “easily” accessible.

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The minister said, “The general feedback was that the police have succeeded in curbing the sale of heroin and other opioid-based substances to a large extent. However, there were some complaints that certain chemists in Gurdaspur and nearby towns were allegedly selling synthetic drugs to youngsters. I have directed the health authorities and police to remain more vigilant regarding such shops and identify them so that appropriate action can be taken.”

The ‘Nasha Mukti Morcha’ is an anti-drug movement launched to support ‘Yudh Nashiyan Virudh’, the flagship anti-drug campaign of the Punjab government.

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Kataruchak said that the initiative operates through village defence committees (VDCs) and street-level groups in urban areas. “Volunteers conduct door-to-door awareness campaigns, help in the rehabilitation of addicts and work to break drug supply networks. The Morcha functions through zonal and district-level coordinators, while volunteers coordinate with the police and civil administration. So far, I am satisfied with the results achieved,” he said.

In Gurdaspur district, the Morcha has identified several drug users and successfully motivated them to join de-addiction centres and begin a new life.