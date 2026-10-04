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Home / Amritsar / Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement arrangements at Tarn Taran grain market

Kataruchak reviews paddy procurement arrangements at Tarn Taran grain market

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:19 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak at Tarn Taran Dana Mandi on Saturday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Punjab Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak today reviewed arrangements for the procurement of paddy at the Tarn Taran grain market and directed officials to ensure that farmers face no inconvenience while selling their produce.

Kataruchak said the Punjab Government would procure every grain of paddy produced by farmers through their hard work. Paddy procurement in the state began on October 1, and all necessary arrangements had been made to facilitate smooth procurement, he said.

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During his visit, the minister also purchased paddy from farmers Sulakhan Singh of Karmunwala village and Shamsher Singh of Sakhira village. He reviewed arrangements related to procurement, lifting, payments and the availability of gunny bags at the market and issued necessary directions to officials concerned.

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He said a target of procuring 180 lakh metric tonnes of paddy for the central pool had been set for the current procurement season. Payments to farmers are being made directly into their bank accounts in a transparent manner, he added.

Kataruchak said a cash credit limit (CCL) of Rs 42,786 crore had been approved, ensuring the necessary financial arrangements for paddy procurement.

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He appealed to farmers to harvest their crop only after it was fully ripe and dry and to bring paddy conforming to the prescribed quality standards to the markets. This would enable them to receive the minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,461 per quintal and avoid unnecessary waiting at the markets, he said.

Deputy Director, Food and Supplies Department, Rajnish Kumari; District Food and Supplies Controller Harveen Kaur; District Mandi Officer Harjot Singh; DSP Jaspal Singh; District Chairman, Traders Commission, Harmandeep Singh Maini; Halqa Incharge, Traders Commission, and president of the Arhtiya Association, Dilbagh Singh Bath; general secretary Pavel Singh Pannu; patron Surjit Singh Chohla; and Paramjit Joshi, besides other dignitaries, were present on the occasion.

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