DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Amritsar / Kataruchak visits Tarn Taran grain market

Kataruchak visits Tarn Taran grain market

Lal Chand Kararuchak, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Punjab in his visit to the local district level grain market took stock of the wheat procurement and issued instructions to the officials of the procurement agencies to deal with the...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 05:59 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak at the grain market in Tarn Taran on Saturday. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
Advertisement

Lal Chand Kararuchak, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Punjab in his visit to the local district level grain market took stock of the wheat procurement and issued instructions to the officials of the procurement agencies to deal with the farmers in a harassment-free manner to ensure smooth procurement of wheat crop.

The minister also interacted with the farmer, commission agents and the labour.

Jasjit Kaur , district food supplies controller, Harjot Singh , district mandi officer along with other officials too accompanied the minister while checking the procurement system.

Advertisement

The Minister while talking media persons said that the state government is committed to procure every wheat grain of the farmer causing no trouble to the farmers. The minister expressed his satisfaction over the bumper yield this time and it is expected that 125 lakh MT arrival of the wheat crop in the mandis this season and out of it 89 lakh MT wheat has arrived with 83 lakh MT has been procured till date. Amount more than of Rs 15,000 crore has been transferred in the accounts of the farmers on the procured crop.

The Minister give no information regarding the lifting of the procured stock from the madias in all the mandis of the district were glut with the wheat stock and the farmers and the concern were worried over it. The Minister said that it is making sure to make payment to the farmers over the procured of the produce within 24 hours.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper