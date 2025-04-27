Kataruchak visits Tarn Taran grain market

Lal Chand Kararuchak, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies, Punjab in his visit to the local district level grain market took stock of the wheat procurement and issued instructions to the officials of the procurement agencies to deal with the farmers in a harassment-free manner to ensure smooth procurement of wheat crop.

The minister also interacted with the farmer, commission agents and the labour.

Jasjit Kaur , district food supplies controller, Harjot Singh , district mandi officer along with other officials too accompanied the minister while checking the procurement system.

The Minister while talking media persons said that the state government is committed to procure every wheat grain of the farmer causing no trouble to the farmers. The minister expressed his satisfaction over the bumper yield this time and it is expected that 125 lakh MT arrival of the wheat crop in the mandis this season and out of it 89 lakh MT wheat has arrived with 83 lakh MT has been procured till date. Amount more than of Rs 15,000 crore has been transferred in the accounts of the farmers on the procured crop.

The Minister give no information regarding the lifting of the procured stock from the madias in all the mandis of the district were glut with the wheat stock and the farmers and the concern were worried over it. The Minister said that it is making sure to make payment to the farmers over the procured of the produce within 24 hours.