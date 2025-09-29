Kathak & Sufi mysticism unite at Majha House

Majha House hosted a special evening with author and world-renowned dancer Aastha Dixit. Dixit is a recognised Kathak performer, trained in both Jaipur and Lucknow gharanas, and is known for blending traditional technique with spiritual, poetic and expressive themes — especially Sufi poetry. At Majha House, she also spoke about her book, Door to Heaven, which chronicles her life as a danseuse and her Kathak journey.

Sheetal Sohi, former head of Phulkari, and Arvinder Chamak, member of Majha House, convened the evening as they introduced Aastha, who is currently based in Los Angeles, USA. Originally raised in Los Angeles, USA, her roots are in India and her passion for Kathak made her move back to India to deepen classical dance training and pursue dance education.

“My goal, if one can define it, is to inspire young people to recognise the beauty of this style and connect with it,” she explained as she spoke about her book. Chronicling her life’s journey, her journey through Kathak, the challenges she faced, and the appreciation and support she received, Door to Heaven is memoir that serves as a guide for anyone who wants to pursue Kathak or classical dance. When Sheetal asked her about her Sufi inclinations, as often Dixit’s performance merges Sufi Kalams into choreographed moves, Aastha explained that she typically dances to Sufi Kalam because it is very close to her heart and also touches the hearts of the audience.

This love led her to work with Muzaffar Ali, and they collaborated on Jahan-e-Khusrau, which received immense love and praise from the audience. Aastha shared that initially, her family was surprised by her passion for Kathak, “But gradually they realised that Kathak was not just a hobby, but her life. My husband now travels with me and is my support in this journey,” she said.

Aastha has also worked in Telegu film industry as a Telugu film producer, after seeing her dance, sent some of her pictures to his producer, who decided to cast her in his film. That chapter of her life is still open with possibilities. Aastha practices Buddhism, which she shared gives her purpose and calm in life. Later, Aastha captivated the audience with her Kathak performance based on the Sufi Kalam of Bulleh Shah, Amir Khusro and Sultan Bahu.

Preeti Gill, founder of Majha House, said that to encapsulate Sufi mysticism in Kathak through the whirling movements is one of the highlights of Aastha’s performance.