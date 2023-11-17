Katra Dullo murder, firing case: Police nab six more suspects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 16

Three days after a youth was shot dead and three others were injured in a group clash in Katra Dullo area in the walled city on Diwali night, the police have arrested six more persons in the case taking the tally to 10.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Abhimanyu Rana said police teams were constituted to conduct raids and nab the remaining suspects who were absconding following the incident. An old enmity was stated to be the reason behind the incident, he said.

Those arrested were identified as Amit Chopra of Khazana Gate area, Bunty of Shaheed Udham Singh Colony, Rohit Kumar and Ravneet Singh of Ram Nagar, Sultanwind Road, Anil Kumar of Bhushanpura locality inside Sultanwind Gate and Sagar Hans of Gilwali Gate. Earlier, the police had arrested Nitin Ashu of Gali Chahwali, Sahil Mehra of Gokal Avenue, Arshdeep Singh of Pandori Waraich village and Heera Singh of Guru Ki Wadali area.

The police confiscated two .32 bore pistols with two live bullets, a .315 bore rifle with two rounds, a car, an SUV and a bike used in the crime from their possession.

Arun Kumar of Pandori Waraich village falling under the Kamboh police station was shot dead and Manpreet Singh of Bal Kalan village, Ramandeep Singh of Kotla Tarkhana and Arjun of Dhab Khatika were injured in the incident.

The Division D police station has registered a case under Sections 302, 307, 160, 323, 324, 148 and 149 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act in this connection. Later, Sections 212, 216 and 120-B of the IPC were added to the FIR registered against around 24 persons.

Besides, others who were booked included Nishu of Gali Chahwali, Vikas Khanna of Katra Dullo, Simranjit Singh of Golden Gate, Parmod Kumar, Vicky of Gilwali Gate, Mukul Bawa, Navneet Singh of Fateh Singh Colony, Bahaman Patti, Chinu, Deepu, and Shamsher Singh Shera.

The incident occurred at around 1.30am when indiscriminate firing between two groups took place in Gali Chah Wali in Katra Dullo. According to the police, one group was led by Shamsher Singh, alias Shera alias Gadgaj, of Pandori Waraich, who faced around nine cases while the other group was led by Laddi of Gujjarpura area who also has a criminal record. Injured Ramandeep Singh also had several cases against him. The police said both groups nurtured old enmity against each other that led to the incident.

