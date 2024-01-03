Katra expressway: Land from 21 villages acquired, says DC

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, January 2

In a meeting with officials of the district administration regarding the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra national highway project, Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar stated that land from a total of 21 villages has been acquired for the construction of the expressway.

The DC asked the officials to ensure distribution of compensation for the land acquired as soon as possible so that it could be handed over to the NHAI for beginning the construction.

The DC said the process is on to acquire 239.51 hectare (for a stretch of 22.75 km of expressway) land in 19 villages of Khadoor Sahib sub-division for which the compensation awarded would be Rs 284 crore. He said that Rs 238 crore has already been received by the administration, “Of the amount received so far, Rs 121.24 crore has been distributed to the beneficiaries so far and 2.5 per cent of Government Contingency Charge of Rs 4.70 crore has been deposited in the account of Punjab Government,” said the DC.

He added that of the total 22.75 km of land to be acquired, possession of about 13.90 km has been given to the NHAI. He also asked the officials to submit a detailed report of land acquisition and compensation disbursement.

The DC said that in case farmers want to appeal for an enhanced compensation, they can do so before the arbitration court.

