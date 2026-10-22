Kavi Darbar marks Prof Mohan Singh’s birth anniversary

Nations that remember their poets never let their language and culture wither. In this spirit, INTACH(Punjab and Amritsar) organised a special Kavi Darbar, lecture competitions and chart-making competitions at Riarki Public School, Tughalwala, to mark the 121st birth anniversary of Professor Mohan Singh, the Yug Kavi (poet of an era) of Punjabi literature.

Students participated enthusiastically in the event, held in the institution’s MS Randhawa Hall under the guidance of the Language Department. Students from Classes VI to XII presented the many shades of Prof Mohan Singh’s poetry during the Kavi Darbar and won the hearts of the audience. The poems ‘Rabb’ and ‘Sipahi Da Dil’, presented by Class VII students, were the highlight of the event. The deep silence that filled the hall during the recitations reflected the impact of the poetry and the attentiveness of the audience, serving as a tribute to Prof Mohan Singh.

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Lecture and chart-making competitions were also held to highlight Prof Mohan Singh’s life, struggles and literary contribution. Through their speeches and charts, students presented his celebrated works, reflecting their literary understanding, creativity and love for Punjabi literature.

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On the occasion, eminent Punjabi poet Prof Gurbhajan Singh Gill addressed the students online and said Prof Mohan Singh was a beacon of Punjabi poetry who brought poetry out of the realm of mysticism and connected it with the joys and sorrows, labour and dreams of the common man. He said hearing children recite Mohan Singh’s poems at a school in the border region was proof that the roots of the Punjabi mother tongue were growing stronger among the new generation. He inspired the students to read the great writers of their heritage and make books their companions.

Major General Balwinder Singh (Retd), Convener, INTACH Punjab, appreciated the initiative and said literature was a precious part of intangible heritage and its preservation was as important as that of historical monuments. He said the works of era-defining poets like Prof Mohan Singh were a record of the soul of Punjab and connecting students with them was the need of the hour. He congratulated the management, teachers and students for the continuous efforts of the Riarki Institutions towards heritage awareness.

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Addressing the students, Gagandeep Singh Virk, Sanchalak of Riarki Public School and Convener of INTACH Amritsar, said these great poems not only gave students the strength and enthusiasm to understand and love Punjabi more deeply but also enabled them to grasp and reflect upon the depth of the poets’ works, sharpening their intellect.

A key feature of the event was that every student of the institution recorded one poem by Prof Mohan Singh in their notes. The initiative connected students with the rich heritage of Punjabi literature and inspired them to read, understand and imbibe the works of great writers.