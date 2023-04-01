KCET runners-up in football tourney

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Students of polytechnic wing of Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology (KCET), Amritsar, earned laurels by grabbing the runner-up position in football match during the Punjab Technical Institutions' Sports Tournament 2022-2023. The tournament was held at KCET campus. Dr Manju Bala, director of the college, congratulated the students for the achievements. She said that it was a matter of pride that students have put in their best efforts and have outshined in the tournament. Bikramjeet Singh (vice-principal) also congratulated the students and faculty for the victory. Shakti, a civil engineering semester II student, was declared man of match. Khalsa College Governing Council honorary secretary RMS Chhina congratulated the director, students and faculty of polytechnic wing for this achievement and motivated them to participate in more such events.

GNDU Jashan-2023 from April 5

Professor Preet Mohinder Singh Bedi, Dean, Students' Welfare, Guru Nanak Dev University, said that the inter-departmental cultural competitions Jashan-2023 of the university will be organised on the campus at various venues from April 5 to 8. Student-artistes of various departments of the university will participate in this four-day event. He said that the inauguration ceremony will be held in the Dasmesh Auditorium on April 5 at 9.30 am. On the first day, competitions in bhangra, shabad bhajan and Bir Singh live concert will be organised in the Dasmesh Auditorium and geet gazal, folk song will be held at the Guru Nanak Bhawan Auditorium. The quiz competition will be held in conference hall of the university.

Inter-internship quiz competition

Khalsa College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, organised an inter-internship quiz competition in which two internship batches of BVSc who are undergoing one year of mandatory rotatory internship programme participated. "The Internees of KCVAS, who are being trained thoroughly to hone their skills in treating and handling large and small animals as per their course curriculum were enthusiastic to take part as the event, which was aimed to updating their knowledge in their respective field," said Dr HK Verma, Principal, and Dr SK Nagpal, MD, while Dr PN Dwivedi, professor and HoD, veterinary microbiology acted as quiz master. The team consisting of Heena, Mansi and Reetinder Singh from batch 2017 were the winners, team of Harmanjot, Shubham and Priya Somani from batch 2018 were 1st runner-up and students from 2018 batch (Drishti, Amarveer and Joydeep) were declared as 2nd runner-up.

Annual prize distribution function

Annual prize distribution ceremony was organised in Stalwarts World School. MLA Jeevan Jyot was the chief guest. The ceremony was carried forward by the students with the words Deh Shiva Var Mohe. Highlighting the annual achievements report based on academic, sports and other competitions of the school, the winning students were honoured with prizes. Principal, while addressing the winning students, said they should continue to participate in various competitions organised from time to time. Such competitions are beneficial in their mental and physical development. The headmistress of the school, Vasundhara Bansal, said that in the current era of competition, students should take every exam seriously and prepare for it.

Harpreet Kaur of DAV tops BCA

Harpreet Kaur of DAV College, Amritsar, has secured the first position in fifth semester of BCA by scoring 356 marks out of 400. This information was shared by Principal Amardeep Gupta. On reaching the college, Harpreet Kaur was given a grand welcome by the staff and principal Amardeep Gupta. Principal Gupta said that this time the students were getting stupendous results in the university exams. Principal further added that Gurpreet Kaur of BCA secured the fourth position by scoring 337 marks, Taranjot 10th position by scoring 331 marks, Bhavneet Kaur 11th position by scoring 329 marks, and Sagar Sharma has secured 13th position by scoring 327 marks.