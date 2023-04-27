KCGC institutions remain closed

Amritsar, April 26
With the state government declaring a state holiday tomorrow, i.e. on April 27 to mourn the loss of former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, 19 educational institutions under the Khalsa College Governing Council remained closed today as a mark of respect. Due to his demise, the programmes organised by the said educational institutions were also cancelled.
KCGC secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina expressed his deep condolences and said the services of Parkash Singh Badal will remain invaluable.
The other office-bearers of the Governing Council, principals and employees of educational institutions under the Council also expressed grief.
Meanwhile, several private schools remained partially closed, suspending academic activities while only conducting term papers and practicals. Government schools in the district, however, remained functional as the state government will be observing a holiday on April 27.
