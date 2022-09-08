KCVAS basketball team win bronze

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The basketball team of Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS), Amritsar, won the bronze medal in inter-college basketball (men) championship of Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), Ludhiana. The tournament was organised by the GADVASU in Ludhiana and all colleges of the university participated in the tournament. The KCVAS team was represented by Sahibjot, Aman, Chetan, Angad, Dev, Shivam, Amit and Kartik. Dr PN Dwivedi, Prof and Head, Department of Vet Microbiology, accompanied the team as manager-cum-coach. Principal, KCVAS, Dr HK Verma congratulated the winners and conveyed his good wishes to the team. Dr SK Nagpal, Managing Director of KCVAS, also encouraged the winners and congratulated them for their achievement.

Workshop on PowerPoint

The Department of Botany, DAV College, organised a workshop on “Introduction to Microsoft Office PowerPoint Presentation” for the students of BSc Medical, Semesters I, III and V. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar told the students that the college had been proactively organising various events to impart knowledge and develop confidence in the students. He emphasised the importance of public speaking and skill development in the current times and said such events would help in improving the personality of the students. Dr Daizy Sharma, HOD, Botany, also guided students about significance of computer application in the changing world and how to be more efficient by using them wisely. Dr Sakshi told students about the use of Microsoft Office PowerPoint while focusing on how to make a good presentation and deliver it confidently in front of the audience. She also guided students step by step through a hands-on training about preparation of a PowerPoint presentation and solved their queries.

Lecture on stress management

Teacher’s Day was celebrated at Khalsa College of Engineering and Technology, Amritsar, with zeal and fervour. Celebrations started with the lecture on “Stress management” by Brahma Kumaris. Dr Manju Bala (Director) said the motive of this lecture on Teacher's Day was to release the stress that teachers face nowadays. She said the purpose was to introduce strategies for better dealing with stress and difficulty so that one could lead a more balanced, happier and healthier life. Resource person Bharat Bhushan said for stress-free life one must work in harmony with four dimensions of life: mental, physical, social and spiritual. Besides, he said for a healthier and happier life one must follow the rule of 7Cs: Calmness, Courage, Control, Contentment, Cheerful, Confidence and Concentration. He said it was very important that to release stress one must develop the habit of smiling. Also, he guided the faculty and students to have an optimistic outlook for a healthier and stress-free life.

Awareness camp on LSD

An animal welfare-cum-awareness camp on lumpy skin disease (LSD) was organised by the Khalsa College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (KCVAS) in collaboration with the Animal Husbandry Department, Punjab, at Wadala Bhitewad village, Amritsar. Principal Dr Harish Verma along with other faculty members Dr SS Dhillon, Suman Sharma, Sankalp Sharma, Himalaya Bhardwaj and BVSc interns participated in the camp. A team lead by Dr AS Pannu along with four field veterinary doctors of the Punjab Animal Husbandry Department participated. More than 80 farmers participated in the camp. The Principal talked about the recent outbreak of lumpy skin disease and its management strategies. He stressed the importance of balanced ration and mineral mixture in animal feed to keep animals healthy during the outbreak. He informed the farmers that an "Animal Disease Diagnostic Week" is being organised by KCVAS from September 5 to 10 in veterinary clinics for helping the farmers to get pinpoint diagnosis. The Principal assured the dairy farmers that they could seek any kind of animal-related assistance and it would be provided timely and whole-heartedly from KCVAS.

Homage paid to Dr Radhakrishnan

Teacher’s Day was celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm in KV, Pathankot. The programme started with the lighting of lamp and paying homage to Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The morning assembly was conducted by the teachers. All teachers played the role of students and presented different items related to the morning assembly. All teachers were honoured by the students by giving them gifts and titles. Students of Class XII played the role of teachers and taught the students of junior classes. Later, students of Class XII organised a function for the teachers. At the end of the programme, the Principal gave a vote of thanks on behalf of the teachers and also appreciated the teachers for their immense contribution to the Vidyalaya for years.