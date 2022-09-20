KCW beat BBK DAV College in Under-21 football final

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, SEPTEMBER 19

Khalsa College for Women team defeated BBK DAV College for Women in an Under-21 football final match played during day eight of the ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ on Monday. In the men’s under-21 age group football, Rajasansi team outplayed Kuljeet Football Academy. In the second match Bandala village team dusted Khabe Rajputan village team.

In under -14 tennis of girls Sarvanur Kaur stood first, Harsimrat Kaur got second place and Avneet Kaur secured third place. In under 17 girls’ tennis, Sachleen Kaur won the first place and Simreen Kaur won the second place.

In under 14 boys’ tennis games, Rehan Mahajan won the first position, Prakat Ahuja got the second and Lucky got the third. In the under 17 age category, Adiya got the first position, Jagdishwar got the second and Gunaraj got the third position.

In under-17 girls’ basketball, Government Girls Senior Secondary School Mall Road secured first place and St Francis School won the second place and Sacred Heart School won the third place.

