Arvind Kejriwal rebuts Amit Shah, says AAP govt in Punjab here to stay

Pathankot, May 28

AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took on Union Home Minister Amit Shah by saying that he should not issue statements that defy logic.

He was referring to Shah’s statement made yesterday that once the BJP forms the government at the Centre, the Punjab government would fall.

“Amit Shah is getting frustrated as his party is not coming to power. All I can say is that had Shah requested me, I would have given the BJP one or two seats on a platter. How can the Punjab government fall? We have 92 MLAs who have been elected by 3 crore people. I also request him to stop instilling a sense of fear in the minds of people of Punjab by giving illogical statements. He should know that AAP is winning all 13 seats in Punjab. He should stop using the ED and Income Tax Department against his rivals,” said Kejriwal on a sarcastic note.

Today’s developments in the morning, in which the BJP and AAP workers almost came to blows, cast a spell on his visit as his party workers preferred to stay away.

Addressing a gathering at Balmiki chowk, Kejriwal said that free power in Punjab would stay. “Free power is given in only two states —- Punjab and Delhi — this will stay. There are some people who have apprehensions that free electricity would be done away with once the elections are over. However, they are wrong as we will continue to serve the people of Punjab by giving them free power throughout the year.”

