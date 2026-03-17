Kejriwal’s ‘world-class’ promises for Amritsar yet to materialise

Nearly two years after making a series of ambitious promises for the development of Amritsar, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has yet to see those plans materialise on the ground.

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Addressing city-based entrepreneurs on May 27, 2024, Kejriwal promised to establish a world-class hospital, a world-class cricket stadium, an international university and a world-class convention centre in the holy city. He had claimed that these projects would significantly boost tourism and economic growth in Amritsar. However, none of the proposed projects has taken shape so far, leaving residents questioning the government’s intent.

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Kamal Singh Sandhu, a retired principal of a government school, said politicians have long tried to attract public attention with promises of a world-class university, but nothing has materialised so far.

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In the early 2000s, there was a proposal to set up a Central University in Amritsar. However, the plan was eventually shelved, and the university was established in Bathinda instead. The shift was attributed to prolonged delays in land acquisition by the state government in Amritsar. A similar reason was cited when the proposal for a Special Economic Zone earmarked for the holy city was shelved.

A world-class convention centre planned for the city also met a similar fate. Amit Kapur, an industrialist, said successive governments and their leaders have been announcing plans for a world-class exhibition centre for more than 15 years, but none of these promises has been fulfilled. Notably, the state government had made a budgetary provision of Rs 80 crore in 2024 for the construction of Unity Mall on 10 acres of land in the city with financial support from the Centre. The Punjab Public Works Department (PWD) had even floated a tender for the project, estimating the cost at Rs 153.2 crore with a completion period of 24 months. The mall was expected to promote Punjab’s handicraft products in a modern environment and cater to tourists visiting Amritsar daily. However, the project was later shelved. About 15 years ago, during the regime of the SAD-BJP alliance, a state-of-the-art building was proposed for a convention centre on the Airport Road in Amritsar. The project, however, was eventually shelved, citing technical reasons. Kapur said these repeated announcements and cancellations suggest political manoeuvring rather than genuine intent to execute development projects.

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Inderjit Singh Bajwa, who has been associated with sports administration for over 35 years, said politicians make numerous promises but rarely fulfil them. This, he said, creates a major gap for aspiring players who do not receive training facilities that meet global standards. As a result, many athletes struggle to compete internationally, losing crucial years of their careers.

When contacted, AAP spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal said the government would fulfil all promises made by its leaders. He added that just a few days ago, Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora announced in Chandigarh that Punjab’s largest convention centre would be set up on the Amritsar-Attari road through a joint venture between two private companies. He said the remaining promises would also be implemented gradually.