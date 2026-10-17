Kept promise, work on stadium almost complete: Minister in Jandiala Guru

Harbhajan Singh ETO today inspected work on the sports stadium being built at a cost of Rs 3.50 crore at Jandiala Guru.

He said the stadium would be inaugurated on Dasehra and dedicated to players and sports lovers.

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“Last year on Dasehra, I announced to build a new sports stadium at Jandiala Guru. I kept my promise as the stadium is nearing completion,” he said.

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He said the Punjab Government was continuously making efforts to promote sports culture in the state and connect the youth with sports. The minister claimed that more than 3,000 stadia were being built across the state.

“Sportspersons from Punjab are showcasing their talent at the national and international levels and proving their worth by winning medals. The new stadium would not only motivate the youth, but also encourage sporting events at the local level too,” the minister said.