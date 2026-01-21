Keshopur wetland’s wild pigs destroying agricultural land

Regular complaints by residents that wild pigs, who have made the wetland their permanent habitat, are destroying their crops have made the district administration sit up and take notice.

Advertisement

Harpreet Singh Rinku Dala, whose fields are located near the wetland, says, “Hundreds of boars roam around on the roads at night. They enter my fields regularly. They have already damaged my sugarcane crop.”

Advertisement

He has got a gun licence from the Wildlife Department to deal with this hazard. He now possesses a .315 bore gun after getting a licence from the Wildlife Department. No other weapon is allowed by the department to shoot the pigs.

Advertisement

“Wild pigs cause extensive agricultural damage by trampling and destroying crops like corn, rice and sugarcane, leading to significant economic losses for farmers and impacting rural livelihoods,” he added.

Farmers say they had approached the district administration to curb the menace. “We have requested officials to fence the wetland so that the pigs do not come out of their precincts,” added Rinku Dala.

Advertisement

“They overturn the soil, damage roots and create big holes, making the fields unusable. These boars also eat seeds, seedlings, fruits and mature crops. This reduces the yield significantly,” said an Agriculture Department official.