Khadi Gramodyog stall at Amritsar railway station

Our Correspondent

Amritsar: Under the ambitious ‘One Station One Product’ scheme, the local railway station has set up a temporary stall of Khadi Gramodyog. For this, a special kiosk has been set up to display and sell the items at negligible costs for 15 days. Rameshwar, a salesman at the counter, said the stall, which was set up on May 24, was attracting a good number of customers. He said people always reposed trust in a brand. The Khadi Gramodyog stall is selling khadi-made kurta-pyjama, towels, bed sheets, fabric and others items. Besides, it is also selling honey, shampoo and silk garments. The local railway station is among the 152 railway stations selected in Punjab, Himachal, and Jammu and Kashmir to allow access to rail passengers to experience the rich heritage of the country. TNS

PWD employee killed in mishap

Tarn Taran: One person was killed on the spot in a road accident on the Tarn Taran-Khadoor Sahib road on Wednesday when his motorcycle was hit from the rear by a speeding car. The victim has been identified as Dheer Singh (55), a resident of Fatehbad village, who was a PWD employee. The victim was going to Khadoor Sahib when the incident happened. The postmortem was conducted at the local Civil Hospital on Thursday.