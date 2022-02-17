Khadoor Sahib — A pious land, but who cares?

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, February 16

Khadoor Sahib attracts a large number of devotees as it was blessed by eight Sikh Gurus, who are said to have visited this place.

A large number of devotees come here daily to pay their obeisance from different parts of the country and even abroad. Khadoor Sahib is the only village in Punjab which has both Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha constituencies.

Keeping in view the rich history of the village, it was made a revenue subdivision by the then Beant Singh Government in 1992 and was made Lok Sabha constituency from the 2014 election. The Beas passes through a number of villages in the area and to some extent it was the main reason for its backwardness. Residents of the area often go for their personal work to Jalandhar and Kapurthala districts after crossing the Beas. River erosion has eaten away the agricultural land situated near its bank and area residents have to use boats to cultivate it. Even the condition of roads is pathetic and there are no proper health, education, transportation facility.

Residentspeak

‘Build a boat bridge on the Beas’

Since years, farmers of three villages — Kambo Dhae Wala, Dhunn Dhae Wala and Chamba — have been demanding to build a boat bridge on the Beas at Kambo Dhae Wala village or a concrete bridge at Dhunn Dhae Wala so that farmers could get some help in cultivating and harvesting their crop, as their land lies in the heart of the river. This will help them in going to their fields with labour and tractor-trailers. —Dalbir Singh, A Farmer from Chhola Sahib

‘Reschedule timetable of buses’

There is no bus service to the village from Amritsar late in the evening. Not only this, buses from the village to other stations start late in the morning, which causes inconvenience to devotees who come and depart from here. The village panchayat has been regularly demanding for rescheduling of the time table. Also, a garbage treatment plant was needed as it will not only help in disposal of garbage, but can be used as a fertiliser for agricultural purpose as well. —Harwinder Singh, member panchayat, Khadoor Sahib

‘No bus shelters’

A large number of people of the surrounding villages come to Dhotian to take the bus to different places, but that service, too, is not up to the mark nor there is any bus shelter. It becomes difficult to wait in extreme heat or when it rains. The same problem lies in other villages such as Kot Muhammad Khan, Jamarai and Jauhal Dhaie Wala among others. —Major Singh, a resident of Dhotian

‘Drug menace out of control’

Drug menace has become a serious threat to residents. In spite of repeatedly bringing the matter to the notice of the administration, it has not been checked. A number of youths of the families are involved in drugs and reports of their deaths are quite common since years. —Kuldeep Sinjgh Lahauria, sarpanch, Goindwal Sahib