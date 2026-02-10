DT
PT
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Khadur Sahib's Nishan-e-Sikhi takes civil services coaching to the margins

Khadur Sahib's Nishan-e-Sikhi takes civil services coaching to the margins

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:31 AM Feb 10, 2026 IST
Nishan-e-Sikhi, a charitable institution led by Baba Sewa Singh, provides free coaching for a wide range of entrance examinations — proving a beacon of hope for aspirants of the region.

The institution’s training centre for civil services examination aims to uplift underprivileged rural youth by offering coaching for UPSC and state civil services entrance exams.

The centre’s offline training programme is uniquely integrated with a BA (social studies) course, allowing Class XII passouts to pursue a structured curriculum tailored for the civil services examinations alongside their undergraduate degree.

The rigorous teaching process at the centre focuses on subject knowledge, language, and communication skills. In the third year, candidates enter a ‘target batch’ for more focused training and regular tests. In the fourth year, students receive online training for optional subjects and full-length mock tests to prepare for the entrance exams.

The institute also offers a separate pathway for external graduates or final semester UG degree students to join the ‘target batch’ through a written examination and interview. Institute director and former Dean (Academic Affairs) at GNDU, Amritsar, Kamaljit Singh said the coaching was fully sponsored by Nishan-e-Sikhi Charitable Trust, Khadur Sahib.

It is pertinent to note that seven out of 14 of the institute’s students recently cleared the PCS-2025 Prelims.

Jasmine Kaur, a student, secured an All-India rank 4 in the UPSC CDS (OTA) examination, and has since joined the Air Force as an officer after clearing the AFCAT.

