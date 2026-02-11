Khalra police, BSF seize 1 kg heroin

The Khalra police and the BSF in a joint search operation recovered 1 kg heroin from the fields of a farmer, Gurlal Singh, of Wan Tara Singh village here on Tuesday night.

The joint raiding team was led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Gursahib Singh. The SI said that the information to this effect was received officially, which revealed that the location where the consignment was dropped by a drone.

The police have registered a case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 25, 26 and 29 of the BVA, 2024.