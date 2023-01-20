Khalsa College gets NBA accreditation

Amritsar, January 19
In a rare recognition of its research and academic activities, the Khalsa College of Pharmacy (KCP) has become the first institution in the region to be granted the Accreditation Status by the prestigious National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The status has been decided following the rigorous inspections by NBA for Colleges’ current academic records, research and infrastructure.
The NBA is one of the two national bodies responsible for the evaluation of institutes for higher education in India. Unlike the NAAC, it accredits programmes and not institutes. These include diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Accredited fields include engineering and technology, management, pharmacy, architecture, applied arts and crafts, computer applications and hospitality and tourism management.
Khalsa College Governing Council honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated Principal RK Dhawan for the recognition. He noted that the status would give fresh impetus to academics and research in the institution, which has already emerged as the top most college in pharmacy in the entire Northern India.
Dhawan said a high-level team of experts from the NBA visited the college, later last year and after their on-spot inspection, gave their reports relating facilities available and submitted the scores to the national body. “The NBA stands for promoting international standards for technical education and the status is definitely recognition of our vision,” said Dhawan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Meeting with sports minister remains inconclusive as wrestlers are adamant that govt immediately disband WFI
The marathon meeting began at around 10pm on Thursday, the s...
Delhi L-G VK Saxena writes to Arvind Kejriwal; accuses him of making ‘misleading, derogatory remarks’
Accuses Kejriwal of adopting ‘political posturing’ during hi...
Cyber security, war on drugs and threats from across border on agenda as 3-day conference of DGPs, IGPs begins in Delhi today
PM Modi, Amit Shah to address conference
NIA raid under way in Punjab's Muktsar in connection with Ludhiana blast case
The SSP confirms the raid, but does not disclose the locatio...
Video shows Delhi women's panel chief Swati Maliwal confronting 'drunk car driver'
Swati Maliwal has alleged that she was molested and dragged ...