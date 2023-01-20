Khalsa College gets NBA accreditation

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 19

In a rare recognition of its research and academic activities, the Khalsa College of Pharmacy (KCP) has become the first institution in the region to be granted the Accreditation Status by the prestigious National Board of Accreditation (NBA). The status has been decided following the rigorous inspections by NBA for Colleges’ current academic records, research and infrastructure.

The NBA is one of the two national bodies responsible for the evaluation of institutes for higher education in India. Unlike the NAAC, it accredits programmes and not institutes. These include diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Accredited fields include engineering and technology, management, pharmacy, architecture, applied arts and crafts, computer applications and hospitality and tourism management.

Khalsa College Governing Council honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina congratulated Principal RK Dhawan for the recognition. He noted that the status would give fresh impetus to academics and research in the institution, which has already emerged as the top most college in pharmacy in the entire Northern India.

Dhawan said a high-level team of experts from the NBA visited the college, later last year and after their on-spot inspection, gave their reports relating facilities available and submitted the scores to the national body. “The NBA stands for promoting international standards for technical education and the status is definitely recognition of our vision,” said Dhawan.