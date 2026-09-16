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Home / Amritsar / Khalsa College in Amritsar tags flora; now scan QR code to know telling tale of trees

Khalsa College in Amritsar tags flora; now scan QR code to know telling tale of trees

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:28 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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The authorities of Khalsa College, Ranjit Avenue, Amritsar, say the initiative is a significant step towards environmental conservation.
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At Khalsa College, Ranjit Avenue, technology and environmental preservation go hand in hand. The college authorities have tagged heritage trees on the campus, which means to get in-depth information about a tree, one will have to scan a QR code through a mobile phone.

Rajbir Singh, joint secretary (farms & dairy), Khalsa College Governing Council, Amritsar, installed the QR-coded identification boards, terming the initiative a significant step towards environmental conservation.

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“The initiative gives individual trees a digital identity, allowing their species, location, age and health status to be documented and monitored. The digital inventory can help the university scientifically manage its tree cover, track maintenance and identify old, rare or vulnerable trees requiring special protection. It can also provide valuable data for conservation planning and help assess the impact of development activities on the campus’ green cover,” he said. A horticulture expert, Rajbir Singh has previously led several green initiatives for Khalsa college institutions, including managing its organic farms and vermiculture initiatives.

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The concept of QR coding the trees, especially the rare and old trees on the campus, was launched by Guru Nanak Dev University back in 2024.

Beyond conservation, the QR codes that the university installed on almost 90 per cent of its tree wealth, turned the university campus into a living classroom, enabling students and visitors to learn about the trees and their ecological significance simply by scanning the codes.

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Prof Dr Mandeep Kaur, principal, Khalsa College, Ranjit Avenue, said the initiative reflected how technology could be used not only to document a college’s existing green wealth, but also to support its long-term protection and sustainable management.

“The purpose of QR codes is to create awareness among students regarding the green wealth on its campus. It creates a tree inventory: each QR code can be linked to information about a tree — its species, age, location, condition and other details, which makes monitoring easier. Our students and faculty can regularly record whether a tree is healthy, diseased, damaged or requires treatment. It turns the campus into a living educational resource,” she said.

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