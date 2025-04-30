Khalsa College management hails victory of alumni in Canada poll

Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) office-bearers on Tuesday hailed the victory of its various alumni in the Canadian parliamentary elections. They said they were proud of its senior almuni Sukh Dhaliwal winning for the record six times as MP from Surrey on a Liberal Party ticket while Jagsharan Singh Mahal winning for the first time as MP from Edmonton on a Conservative party ticket.

Khalsa University Pro-Chancellor and KCGC Secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said it is a proud moment for them as their alumni have achieved big in Canadian politics. He said Sukh Dhaliwal is currently one of the senior most politicians from the community in Canada, who has been winning successive polls from Surrey-Newton since 2015. Dhaliwal did his pre engineering from Khalsa College Amritsar before moving to Canada in 1980s. He is currently Director (Overseas) of the Khalsa College Amritsar Global Alumni Association (KCAGAA) and had visited his alma mater in 2018 along with MPs from Canada, including Sonia Sidhu, whose father was also alumni of Khalsa College, Randeep Singh Sarai and Canadian deputy leader of Parliament Kevin Lamoureux. Jagsharan Singh Mahal, who is elected as an MP from Edmonton South East Riding did his bachelors from Khalsa College Amritsar 1996-1999.

Khalsa College Amritsar Global Alumni Association convener Dr Davinder Singh Chhina also congratulated all Sikh-Punjabi MPs who won the elections today. He termed the victory of the Punjabis as victory of Khalsa collegiates and the whole of Punjabis around the world. — TNS