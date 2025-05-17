Khalsa College the institution with great Amritsari legacy

Amritsar's Khalsa College is not just an educational institute but an architectural landmark that can beat any royal building. Many notable luminaries have studied in this college, making a name for themselves in literature, sports and politics.

I and my friends Manjit Singh Saini and late Agayapal Singh Randhawa got admission in the college in June 1984. We were proud to be part of an institution which had a great legacy.

Not just the college but its auditorium was also instrumental in making some of the alumnus into famous stars. One of them was Amrinder Gill who learnt and practised bhangra in the auditorium. Jasbir Singh was our bhangra coach, who though polite and humble, was very strict with his students and would sometimes beat those making a mistake with a stick.

Memories of the great institution abound. Sometimes when it snows here, the taste of bread pakoras and hot tea of the college canteen lingers in mind.

Sukhpreet Muhar, Toronto