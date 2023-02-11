Khalsa College to hold book fair

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A five-day annual ‘Amritsar Sahit Utsav and Book Fair 2023’ will be held from February 14 to 18 on the campus of Khalsa College. As many as 80 publishers from all over the country and over 100 national and state-level literary figures will be participating in this mega event. There will be a number of new books released during the occasion and literary discussions, debates and seminars would mark the festival. Jathedar Sri Akal Takht, Giani Harpreet Singh, and Dr Surjit Patar, Chairperson, Punjab Kala Parishad, will be inuagurating the festival. There will be a live painting workshop by renowned artist Siddharth on February 16. Rabbi Shergill will also perform and a play ‘Afsana’ by Shraddha will be staged in the evening. There will also be a ‘Kavi Darbar’ by Maan Punjabiyan Da and International Sahitak Manch, UK.

Students excel in JEE Main results

Students of Holy Heart Presidency secured good ranks in the JEE Main 2023 conducted by National Test Agency. Hitesh Khanna, Manya Kapoor and Garv Verma brought glory to their school and their parents by scoring 99.34, 96.48 and 95.59 percentile, respectively.

DAV Public School

As many as 21 students of the DAV Public school, Lawrance Road, cleared JEE Mains exam with 90 and above percentile. Raveesh Gulati scored 99.71 percetile. Vaibhav Sidana also proved his excellence by scoring 99.38% percentile.Principal Pallavi Sethi congratulated students and also thanked the parents for their unending support and confidence shown in the school. She blessed the students in their endeavours to set new benchmarks and standards of excellence.

Students bring laurels

DAV Public School proves their mettle with International Rank 1 scored by four students in SOF International Mathematics and Science Olympiad (2022-23). Shivaan Grover, Niyamat Monga, Amyra Sharma and Ruhanika Arora made the school proud by securing International Rank 1 in their respective categories. Shabad S. Randhawa bagged International Rank II in the Maths and Hunar Kaur bagged the same position in Science Olympiad. The winners were awarded with gold medals and certificates of excellence. Principal Pallavi Sethi inspired the students to work tirelessly and make a mark for themselves.

Valedictory Function at KCA

The Post-Graduate Department of Commerce and Business Administration, Khalsa College, today organised a valedictory function of “Certificate Programme on Banking, Finance and Insurance Sector (CPBFI). The programme organised in collaboration with Bajaj Finserv Ltd was part of the MoU signed between Khalsa College and the company to impart practical training and essential skills to the students with a view to create employment opportunities for them in banking, finance and insurance sector.

Ravneet bags rank 1 in Olympiad

Ravneet Kaur, a student of grade 1 of Ashok Vatika Public School, brought laurels to the institution by securing first rank at the school level and third rank at the international level in the Science Olympiads Foundation Exam of English. Principal Anchal Mahajan congratulated her parents on her success and admired her meritorious attempt in the examination. S.

Mother’s workshop organised

Tarn Taran: A ‘Mother’s Workshop’ was organised in Government Elementary School, Chutala, on Friday in which mothers of the pre-primary kids participated. Gulshan, Head Teacher, presided over the workshop and Daljinder Kaur, District Education Officer (Elementary), Tarn Taran, was the chief guest. The DEO appealed the mothers to provide balance diet to their kids and handle them psychologically for their overall development.Maher Singh, Sarpanch of the village, thanked the guests. /OC