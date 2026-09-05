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Home / Amritsar / Khalsa University Amritsar call for sustainable alternative to single-use plastic

Khalsa University Amritsar call for sustainable alternative to single-use plastic

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:16 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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GNDU Prof (Dr) Adarsh Pal Vig (third from left) being felicitated at Khalsa University in Amritsar.
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The School of Law, Khalsa University, Amritsar (KUA), in collaboration with Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi, organised a lecture on “Single-Use Plastic Substitutes: Innovations, Challenges and Opportunities” to raise awareness about the growing environmental threat posed by plastic waste.

Dr Adarsh Pal Vig, Professor at Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) and former Chairman of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB), delivered the keynote address. He discussed the environmental, scientific, regulatory and policy challenges associated with single-use plastics and stressed the need to reduce plastic consumption and promote sustainable alternatives. Sandeep Sanhotra, a member of Paryavaran Sanrakshan Gatividhi, also addressed the gathering and shared his views on environmental protection and sustainable practices. The speakers emphasised that tackling plastic pollution would require effective implementation of environmental laws, responsible production and consumption, technological innovation and greater public participation.

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