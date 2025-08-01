DT
Home / Amritsar / Khalsa University inks MoU with L&T for industry linkage

Khalsa University inks MoU with L&T for industry linkage

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:31 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
Officials of the Khalsa University signing MoU with L&T EduTech, for launching specialised engineering programmes.
With an eye on industry-academia linked collaboration, Khalsa University, Amritsar, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with L&T EduTech (India), the education division of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. The MoU, formalised under the University Connect Integrated Programme, is aimed at launching specialised engineering programmes that combine academic learning with industry-driven content and skill development. The collaboration aims to bring a wide range of benefits.

The students, said KU officials, will gain access to L&T EduTech’s Learn Konnect platform, which offers hands-on exposure to industry-specific technologies and tools, enhancing their technical and problem-solving abilities. The MoU was signed by KU vice-chancellor Dr Mehal Singh and Sanjeev Sharma, Head, Domestic Marketing Network, L&T EduTech (India), in the presence of various KU Deans and Directors.

VC Dr Mehal Singh said a strategic alliance has been signed that brings significant value to students and faculty alike. He noted that the partnership with L&T EduTech will bridge the gap between classroom learning and industrial practice, equipping students with real-world competencies and enhancing their employability in the evolving job market.

Dean Dr Surinder Kaur highlighted that the integrated programmes being introduced align with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 by promoting interdisciplinary learning, flexibility and practical exposure. She added that this collaboration would enhance the academic ecosystem of the university, blending technical content with soft skills and industry insights.

“The collaboration would play a crucial role in transforming the university’s technical education model. Such collaborations are vital in achieving the goal of academically sound and industry-ready students,” said Dr Kaur. The five specialised programmes that will be offered through this partnership include:

B.Tech Mechanical Engineering (Digital Manufacturing using AI and CPS), B.Tech Civil Engineering (Integrated Building System Design using AI/ML). B.Tech Electrical and Electronics Engineering (Smart and Sustainable Power Engineering with AI Integration), B.Tech Electronics and Communication Engineering (Industrial IoT and Smart Systems) and B.Tech Computer Science and Engineering (AI Techniques and ML Algorithms).

The partnership will foster job readiness through live projects, virtual mentoring and placement opportunities via the skill exchange platform of L&T EduTech. Additionally, the faculty will receive guidance and training from industry experts, enabling them to effectively mentor students in line with the latest trends and

technologies.

