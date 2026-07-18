Khalsa University, Roundglass Foundation lay foundation stone for international-standard hockey, football stadium

In a major boost to sports infrastructure in the region, Khalsa University, Amritsar, in collaboration with the USA-based Roundglass Foundation (RGF), on Friday laid the foundation stone for an ultra-modern hockey and football stadium on the university campus.

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The Olympic-standard hockey field and FIFA-standard football ground are expected to be completed within one-and-a-half years. The stadium is envisioned as a venue for hosting national and international-level sporting events.

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A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed under which the Roundglass Foundation committed to bearing the entire cost of developing the sports complex. Construction officially commenced with a ground-breaking ceremony attended by senior functionaries of Khalsa University and the Roundglass Foundation.

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Khalsa University Pro-Chancellor Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina said the initiative would provide world-class sporting facilities to students and aspiring athletes, enabling them to train according to international standards.

“The new stadium will offer round-the-clock sports facilities for students and budding sportspersons. It will help them train in a world-class environment while attracting national and international sporting events. We believe this infrastructure will inspire more young people to take up hockey and football. Punjab is emerging as the next destination for world-class sports development, particularly in football,” he said.

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Chhina also appreciated Dr Kanwaljit Singh, Controller of Examinations at Khalsa University, for playing a pivotal role in facilitating the signing of the MoU with the Roundglass Foundation.

Spread over more than 12 acres within the university campus, the proposed sports complex will feature Olympic-standard hockey and FIFA-standard football grounds equipped with Astroturf, modern pavilions and an initial seating capacity of over 30,000 spectators.

Olympians Rajinder Singh, Balwinder Shammi, Sanjeev Kumar and Shamsher Singh, who were present on the occasion, expressed confidence that the state-of-the-art infrastructure would prove a game-changer for sports in the region.

“There is currently no stadium of this standard available for sportspersons anywhere in Punjab,” said Balwinder Shammi, who has trained several national hockey players. He added that the complex would also include ancillary facilities, creating a comprehensive hub for sports training and competition.

Addressing the gathering virtually from the United States, Roundglass Foundation patron and Arjuna Awardee Sarpal Singh said the foundation’s objective was to identify, nurture and develop hockey and football talent across North India.

“Roundglass Foundation recently established a high-tech Astroturf facility in Mohali and is now committed to creating similar world-class infrastructure at Khalsa University. We have also formed sports committees in 121 villages across Punjab to identify and nurture young talent at the grassroots level,” he said.

The collaboration between Khalsa University and the Roundglass Foundation is expected to significantly strengthen Punjab’s sporting ecosystem by creating international-standard infrastructure and expanding opportunities for aspiring athletes.