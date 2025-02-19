Khalsa varsity Pro-Chancellor calls for preservation of Punjabi

Pro-Chancellor of Khalsa University and Secretary, Khalsa College Governing Council, Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, today addressed a seminar on International Mother Language Day at Khalsa College. Calling for preservation of Punjabi language, Chinna said that due to partition in 1947, Punjabi language received a setback.

Chhina said that after the partition, Punjab has shrunk. He said that throughPunjabi, one can take forward one’s rich culture and heritage. “We all need to be conscious of the importance of mother tongue. Gurmukhi is a priceless gift of the Gurus, the propagation and dissemination of which is our primary duty,” he said.

At the beginning of the programme, Registrar of the university Dr Khushvinder Kumar and other guests discussed the current status of the Punjabi and the problems it faced and presented their suggestions on ways to deal with them. Dhaliwal said the stage was a platform through which we could create awareness about any issue in society and touch the sensitivity of the audience. A solo play, ‘Bhasha Vahinda Darya’, was staged by Dr Sompal Hira, in which he sought to create sensitivity among the audience towards the Punjabi language by basing it on poems related to Punjabi by Surjit Patar.