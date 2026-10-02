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Home / Amritsar / Khalsa’s trio packs a winning punch

Khalsa’s trio packs a winning punch

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:55 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Jashanpreet Singh with the gold medal at the All India Police Games Boxing Championship held at Madhuban in Haryana.
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Three boxers trained at the Boxing Centre of Khalsa College have made a mark at different levels of competition, with Jashanpreet Singh winning gold at the All India Police Games Boxing Championship and qualifying for the World Police Games, while Mahi and Kanish Chaudhary have secured berths in school nationals after winning gold medals at inter-state championships.

Jashanpreet Singh (75 kg) won the gold medal at the All India Police Games Boxing Championship held at Madhuban, Haryana, on September 27. He had won a silver medal at the All India Police Games in 2025 and bronze medals at the Senior National Championships in 2023 and 2024.

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After graduating from Khalsa College, Amritsar, Jashanpreet is currently serving at the BSF Sports Centre in Delhi. He had earlier won gold medals at the Senior State Boxing Championships held in Jalandhar in 2022 and Abohar in 2023.

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Trained by boxing coach Baljinder Singh at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, Jashanpreet has also represented the state at senior national championships.

Coach Baljinder Singh said, “Jashan had won bronze in the last two senior national championships. This time, we are hopeful of him winning gold at the Senior National Games scheduled to be held at Rae Bareilly.”

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Born into a family of marginal farmers, Jashanpreet said, “I want to win gold for my country in the 2028 Olympics.” He said he was currently focusing on improving his game through hard work and dedication.

Talking about sporting talent in rural areas, he said, “We have so many children who can shine at the international level only if they get better training and facilities.” He said he had been able to continue his studies because of his performance in boxing. “The college is very supportive, and the teachers and coaches always push us to work harder,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mahi, a student of Khalsa College Senior Secondary School, won gold in the 52-kg weight category at the Inter-School Punjab Boxing Games held at Multipurpose School, Patiala, from September 15 to 17. With the victory, he qualified for the school nationals.

Another Khalsa College Senior Secondary School student, Kanish Chaudhary, secured a berth in the school nationals after winning gold in the under-14 boys’ category at the Inter-State Boxing Championship held in Patiala from September 28 to 30. Competing in the 32-kg weight category, Kanish impressed with his performance at the championship.

All three boxers, who are being trained at the Boxing Centre of Khalsa College, were congratulated by Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, honorary secretary of the Khalsa College Governing Council.

Chhina congratulated boxing coach Baljinder Singh (Punjab Police) for his training efforts and appreciated Principal Saranjit Singh Bhangu and Sports Head Rankirat Singh Sandhu for motivating the young players.

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